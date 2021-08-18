Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 30,357 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,357 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.63. 266,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,238,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $234.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $56.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

