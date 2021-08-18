BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BrainsWay from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in BrainsWay by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 58.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 377.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 204,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.55 million, a PE ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.