Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre Purchases 2,105 Shares

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre bought 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $17,787.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Manuel Kadre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Manuel Kadre bought 21,234 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $185,585.16.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Manuel Kadre bought 6,661 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $56,152.23.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00.

BHG stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,744,520,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

