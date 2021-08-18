British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 485.43 ($6.34).

BLND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 618 ($8.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, insider Simon Carter acquired 39,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £198,609.55 ($259,484.65). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). Insiders bought 57,215 shares of company stock valued at $29,041,298 over the last three months.

Shares of British Land stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 522.80 ($6.83). 1,257,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,413. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The company has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 510.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.08%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

