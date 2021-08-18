British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

BTLCY opened at $7.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09. British Land has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

