Brokerages Anticipate Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to Post $1.94 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to announce $1.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total value of $2,603,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,538 shares of company stock worth $17,385,703 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.42. 384,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,011. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $209.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

