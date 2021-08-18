Brokerages Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will report sales of $149.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.71 million and the highest is $150.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $111.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $528.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $533.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $583.05 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $598.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,650,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.47. 155,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,690. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

