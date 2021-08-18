Brokerages Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.96 Million

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will report sales of $149.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.71 million and the highest is $150.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $111.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $528.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $533.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $583.05 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $598.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,650,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.47. 155,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,690. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.