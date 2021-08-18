Brokerages Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INFI shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. 135,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,779,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.