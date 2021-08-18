Brokerages Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $7.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,222. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $107.24 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -119.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

