Brokerages Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. iQIYI posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 17.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

NASDAQ IQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. 694,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,348,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.81. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 37.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.