Brokerages Anticipate ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. ReneSola posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million.

SOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of SOL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 25,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,832. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $450.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 2.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ReneSola by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

