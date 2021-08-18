Brokerages Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.19). CareCloud posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTBC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

MTBC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $214,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,079. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 47.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

