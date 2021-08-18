Brokerages Expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of CERT stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.53. 5,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,596. Certara has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96.

In related news, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $533,976.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,693.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,910,799.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,632,930 shares of company stock valued at $198,614,486 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

