Brokerages Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce $155.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.14 million and the lowest is $144.87 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $154.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $623.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $581.20 million to $647.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $641.50 million, with estimates ranging from $613.12 million to $656.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,545.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,986 shares of company stock valued at $458,138. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OFC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.50. 812,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

