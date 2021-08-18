Brokerages Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.25. Freshpet posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.79.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,640,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,446 shares of company stock worth $5,045,255. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,312,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 228.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $1,128,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $129.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.30. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.