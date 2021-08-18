Brokerages Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.88. Helios Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of HLIO opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.09. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.