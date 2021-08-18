Brokerages Expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Million

Equities analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to report $2.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 million to $2.90 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $1.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.57 million, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $16.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

HTGM has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 26,750.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $82,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTGM stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.