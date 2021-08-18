Brokerages Expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will report sales of $204.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.30 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $196.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $832.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $864.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $888.72 million, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $937.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPP opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

