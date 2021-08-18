Brokerages Expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Intrusion reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 135.33% and a negative net margin of 203.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTZ shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright cut Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $609,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrusion by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares in the last quarter. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,524. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

