Brokerages Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $337.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report sales of $337.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $367.79 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $331.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBA. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,450 shares of company stock valued at $776,013. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 260.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 64,519 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 129.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 579,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,926,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.62. 1,643,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,701. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

