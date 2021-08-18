Brokerages Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.82 Billion

Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce $4.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.02 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $17.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.54 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.40 billion to $17.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of STLD stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

