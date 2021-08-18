Brokerages Expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Tellurian posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

TELL opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 18.4% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 9.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 57,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

