Brokerages Set CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) PT at $12.88

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTT shares. boosted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,466,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 82,884 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,399,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 136,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.73. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.24 and a beta of 1.42.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.