Brokerages Set CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) PT at $12.88

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTT shares. boosted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,466,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 82,884 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,399,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 136,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.
CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.
About CatchMark Timber Trust
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.
