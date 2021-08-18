Brokerages Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) PT at $111.08

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $900,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $819,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,051.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,403 shares of company stock valued at $84,036,641. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $116.93. 2,814,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,624. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.41. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of -259.95 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

