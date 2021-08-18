Brokerages Set Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNR. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, Director George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,411.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 50,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 989,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 856,964 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 128,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNR stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 557,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,867. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 2.11. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

