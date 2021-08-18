Brokerages Set Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target at $12.13

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

CWXZF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

