Brokerages Set Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target at $66.00

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MTRAF stock remained flat at $$50.67 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25. Metro has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

