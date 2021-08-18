Brokerages Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Target Price at $21.67

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NAPA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. upped their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.51. 2,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,418. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.09 million. Research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

