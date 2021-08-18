Brokers Offer Predictions for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now expects that the company will earn ($3.79) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.24). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KDNY. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $513.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $21.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 673,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

