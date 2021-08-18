Brokers Offer Predictions for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.84.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $24,075,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 85.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 153,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 70,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 20.1% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 176,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

