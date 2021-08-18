Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

NYSE:BAM opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.