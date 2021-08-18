Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

BRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of BRO opened at $56.57 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,960,000 after purchasing an additional 937,118 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,401 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,258,000 after purchasing an additional 773,281 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15,466.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,245,000 after purchasing an additional 752,450 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

