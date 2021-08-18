Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Bsr Reit in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.68. The company had revenue of C$34.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

