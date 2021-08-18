BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $18.71 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.3% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.00. The stock had a trading volume of 101,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,008. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.92. The firm has a market cap of $216.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

