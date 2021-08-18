BTR Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.22. 23,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,342. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.23. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $92.10.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.