BTR Capital Management Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $229.92. The stock had a trading volume of 68,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,864. The firm has a market cap of $158.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.21 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.44.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

