Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.01

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.01 and last traded at C$10.01, with a volume of 2107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.90.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.67 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Builders Capital Mortgage alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.83.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.