Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,370.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.62. 15,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.17. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

