Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the July 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 213.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BZLFF remained flat at $$37.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 82 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.32. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

