Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CBT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,334. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31. Cabot has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

