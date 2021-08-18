CACI International Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for CACI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $3.96 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.88.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $260.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CACI International has a 1-year low of $198.46 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 237.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

