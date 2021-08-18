CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.000-$18.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CACI International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.88.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $260.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. CACI International has a twelve month low of $198.46 and a twelve month high of $270.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, analysts expect that CACI International will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

