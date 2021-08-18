Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan Sells 50,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $153.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

