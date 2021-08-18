Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,156 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after purchasing an additional 194,617 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,763,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,070,000 after purchasing an additional 152,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,049,000 after acquiring an additional 167,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.43. 278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,861. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

