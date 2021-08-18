Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneCastle Financial were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen Reidy purchased 11,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,177.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,267 shares of company stock valued at $288,018. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneCastle Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.15. 4,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,850. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $145.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.69. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $22.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

