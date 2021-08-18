Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Invests $41,000 in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 48,793 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at $655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at $406,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the first quarter worth $143,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,175,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,535,016.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,265,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,543,909.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.52. Ring Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 131.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

