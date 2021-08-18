CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Short Interest Down 33.0% in July

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,900 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the July 15th total of 600,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CAI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.87. 115,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.51. CAI International has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.93 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAI. William Blair downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.