CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAIXY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CAIXY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. 159,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,347. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

