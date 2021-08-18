Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading 5.1% Higher

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $24.18. 5,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 528,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $919.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,699.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,388,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,611,000 after purchasing an additional 282,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 309,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Caleres by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 302,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Caleres by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 264,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,607,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,866,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

