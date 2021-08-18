Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 171.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,973 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Camping World worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWH. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Camping World by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Camping World by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.